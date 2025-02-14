Ireland's deputy premier Simon Harris has said Ukraine must determine the terms and conditions for a "just and lasting" peace

The Tanaiste was speaking after US President Donald Trump claimed that he and Vladimir Putin had agreed to start talks on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not accept any agreements which do not include Kyiv in talks.

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs and defence minister, said that Ireland remained committed to pursuing a “just and lasting” peace in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of attending the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mr Harris said the “changing” global and European security context will be top of the agenda at the summit.

“Ireland’s commitment to a values-based foreign policy and to a policy of military neutrality does not insulate us from the impacts of a rapidly changing and volatile international security environment,” he said.

“In Munich, I will reaffirm Ireland’s continuing solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression, as we approach the third anniversary of the full invasion.

“We remain committed to working to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“It will be important to ensure that Ukraine determines the terms, conditions and timelines for any peace agreement.”

The Tanaiste said he would also engage with Arab, European and transatlantic partners on Gaza and the Middle East.

“At a critical moment for the ceasefire and hostage release deal, we need to see further release of hostages, the continuation of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza and a clear framework for the return of those displaced.

“We must also maintain space for a political solution.

“The only just and sustainable peaceful solution, for both Palestinians and Israelis, is a two-State solution.”

The three-day gathering of political leaders and security figures in Munich comes a day after a car was driven into a union demonstration in the Bavarian capital, injuring at least 28 people including children.

The incident is being called an attack by German authorities.