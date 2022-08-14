Irish language group Kneecap accused of ‘grooming sectarian hatred’ with Feile mural

One of the members of Kneecap, who performs as DJ Provai, posed in front of the mural wearing a green, white and gold balaclava.
Other footage of the unveiling shows a very young boy giving the Land Rover in the mural a middle-finger gesture.
A clip which was filmed during the group’s performance on Friday shows the band chanting ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá. Get the Brits out now!’
The same song was condemned when they performed it in the Belfast Empire a day after a royal visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The trio have also used a picture of then DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire as part of their promotional material.
Of the latest controversy DUP leader Sir Jeff Donaldson said: “This mural is offensive to every serving police officer in Northern Ireland and to many in wider community.
“Just as I condemn burning effigies, flags, posters on bonfires, I also condemn this.
“I hope all other political leaders who seek to uphold the rule of law will do likewise.”
Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “The band in question court controversy - it’s publicity and I doubt this latest mural will do them any harm.
“However, the same can’t be said of young children being groomed into sectarian hatred.”
She continued: “We’ve seen this all summer: it needs to stop. We owe the next generation better.
“Loathe to give the band more publicity, but as a community we need to start asking ourselves what messages we’re sending out about the kind of future we want.
“Normalising/excusing violence, seeking to cause hurt/offence, isn’t how to build a better future for us all.”