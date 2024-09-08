A minute's silence was held across all Northern Ireland Football League games this weekend in memory of referee Keith Kennedy, who died suddenly last week.

The shock passing of Mr Kennedy, who was 33-years-old and from Lisburn, was announced on Wednesday.

The cause of Mr Kennedy's death is not known but the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust have confirmed they are helping to bring the back home to Northern Ireland from Colombia.

An experienced match official since 2007, Mr Kennedy rose to the top of the game as a FIFA Referee and officiated many of the biggest games in the Irish League and cup finals.

Match officials at Larne pay their respects in memory of Keith Kennedy

Speaking after watching his side beat Larne at Inver Park, Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin said he was emotional on the sideline before the game as he watched the officials pay their respect to “one of their own”.

"It was emotional before the game,” he said.

"I can't lie to you when I stood and watched the officials and speaking to Evan Boyce (an Irish League referee) after he came off, he was in bits and I can fully understand that because they've lost one of their own and a friend.

"I think referees get a lot of flak at times, they really do and sometimes managers and players use it as an excuse.

"But fair play to everyone of them, not just at our game, but right across the league because that was emotional for those guys to put themselves through what they have done today

"There's a lot of big decisions that they have to make in the moment and no-one knows what those guys are experiencing, so fair play to everyone of those guys as we are very easy to criticise them but we've got to praise them today.”

Speaking to the club’s media channel after their 2-2 draw against Loughgall, Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell remarked that Mr Kennedy was a “very decent fella”.

He added: “He was a top professional, a top fella and it’s extremely, extremely sad.

"It puts everything into context and whilst we all enjoy football, the highs and lows of it, there’s more to life and it’s really sad news.