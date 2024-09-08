An Irish News journalist has opened up on how a small cut led to a life-threatening sepsis ordeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Manley's difficulties began with an unexpected dog bite in early March 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a life-threatening infection that nearly cost him his life.

After cleaning the wound from the dog bite, John began to feel unwell and was in discomfort, leading him to receive care at Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was soon confirmed that John was suffering from sepsis, a condition that occurs when the body’s response to infection causes widespread inflammation, leading to potential organ failure.

Journalist John Manley has opened up about his personal battle with Sepsis in an attempt to educate and inform others about this life-threatening condition

John was transferred from the Downe Hospital to the Ulster Hospital, where he spent 13 nights in the Intensive Care Unit, receiving life-saving treatment and dialysis.

He was then moved to a ward for an additional four days before being discharged.

Following his discharge home, John’s recovery was a slow and demanding process, exacerbated by the lockdown measures in place during the pandemic. He had to return to the hospital for dialysis weekly over a period of four weeks, as his kidneys took time to regain function. “My feet were in a really bad way and I had developed bruising on all my extremities, from the tip of my nose to the soles of my feet,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within ten weeks of being discharged, he was able to walk again and soon after, he began jogging. To mark his recovery, John and his wife hiked up Nephin Mountain in County Mayo in September, a personal milestone that highlighted his determination and return to fitness. “Apart from the scarring on my finger and legs, I have been pretty lucky and I have returned almost to full fitness,” John said.

Reflecting on his experience, John admitted that, while he was always aware of sepsis, he did not fully understand the symptoms or how it started. “It is so important to seek treatment as soon as possible. My outcome could have been a lot worse if I had not received early intervention by the medical teams at the Ulster and Downe Hospitals. They were incredible and I would like to thank them so much.”