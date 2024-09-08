Irish News journalist thanks hospital teams as he reveals how small cut led to life-threatening sepsis ordeal
John Manley's difficulties began with an unexpected dog bite in early March 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a life-threatening infection that nearly cost him his life.
After cleaning the wound from the dog bite, John began to feel unwell and was in discomfort, leading him to receive care at Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.
It was soon confirmed that John was suffering from sepsis, a condition that occurs when the body’s response to infection causes widespread inflammation, leading to potential organ failure.
John was transferred from the Downe Hospital to the Ulster Hospital, where he spent 13 nights in the Intensive Care Unit, receiving life-saving treatment and dialysis.
He was then moved to a ward for an additional four days before being discharged.
Following his discharge home, John’s recovery was a slow and demanding process, exacerbated by the lockdown measures in place during the pandemic. He had to return to the hospital for dialysis weekly over a period of four weeks, as his kidneys took time to regain function. “My feet were in a really bad way and I had developed bruising on all my extremities, from the tip of my nose to the soles of my feet,” he said.
Within ten weeks of being discharged, he was able to walk again and soon after, he began jogging. To mark his recovery, John and his wife hiked up Nephin Mountain in County Mayo in September, a personal milestone that highlighted his determination and return to fitness. “Apart from the scarring on my finger and legs, I have been pretty lucky and I have returned almost to full fitness,” John said.
Reflecting on his experience, John admitted that, while he was always aware of sepsis, he did not fully understand the symptoms or how it started. “It is so important to seek treatment as soon as possible. My outcome could have been a lot worse if I had not received early intervention by the medical teams at the Ulster and Downe Hospitals. They were incredible and I would like to thank them so much.”
Events will take place worldwide for World Sepsis Day on September 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.