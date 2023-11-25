Irish police trawl through CCTV footage as part of major investigation into Dublin anti immigration riots

Police in Ireland are trawling through 6,000 hours of CCTV footage as a major investigation into riots in Dublin city centre continues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The violence in the Irish capital on Thursday – which involved elements described as “far right” and saw Garda cars, buses and trams set alight and shops looted and damaged – flared after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.

The attack was rumoured to have been carried out by Algerian man, fuelling anti immigrant feeling, but the details of the attacker have not been confirmed. Police ruled out a terrorist motive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a small number of arrests on Friday evening as gardai mounted a significant security operation around the O'Connell Street thoroughfare to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes from the night before.

Garda outside the General Post Office on O'Connell Street in Dublin on Friday evening in the aftermath of violent scenes in the city centre the previous evening. The unrest came after an attack on Parnell Square East where five people were injured, including three young children. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Amid criticism of the Garda response to the riots, Irish government ministers met and heard that legislation to facilitate the use of body-worn cameras by police officers will be fast-tracked.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee also told colleagues that officers are trawling 6,000 hours of CCTV footage and vowed that further arrests would follow the 34 already made.

She also insisted that the police force has all the resources necessary to keep people in Dublin safe over the weekend, including securing the use of two water cannons from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McEntee also rejected a call from Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald for her and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign.

She said: "If Sinn Fein wish to debate law and order, if Sinn Fein wish to debate how we can support the gardai, I have no problem in standing over Fine Gael's record of law and order, Fine Gael's record of supporting members of An Garda Siochana.

"I do not believe Sinn Fein can stand over their record."

Mrs McDonald said there had been a "an unacceptable, unprecedented collapse in policing" and that a problem leading to Thursday's riot had been "building for months".

Damage to public infrastructure in Dublin from the disorder could cost tens of millions of euros to repair, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the knife attack and the violence which followed had brought "shame on Ireland".

A five-year-old girl injured in the knife attack outside a school remained in a critical condition in hospital on Friday while the female care assistant, in her 30s, was in a serious condition.

The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries. That girl remained in hospital on Friday but the boy has been discharged.

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries at the scene is a person of interest in their investigation.