Irish prime minister Micheal Martin backs a former GAA manager Jim Gavin to be Ireland's president

The Irish prime minister Micheal Martin has endorsed former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin as Fianna Fail's candidate to run in the Irish presidential election.

The Taoiseach said he believed Mr Gavin has "all the right values" to take up the role, calling him an "extraordinary, accomplished person".

Earlier, it emerged that Mr Gavin had written to the Fianna Fail parliamentary party on Saturday, confirming he would be seeking the nomination to run.

Several ministers, including the Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers , had already endorsed Mr Gavin for the role.

Speaking to the media in Co Kerry , Mr Martin said he had had a "lot of engagement" with the former GAA manager.

He said: "In this era, he is the person best placed to represent the Irish people as president.

"I would make the point that on three previous occasions, Fianna Fail has nominated people who never had experience either as a TD or a minister.

"That is very much in keeping with the tradition of endeavouring to keep the presidency above the partisan political realm."

The Taoiseach said the final decision on the nomination would be for the parliamentary party but he was "very strongly supportive of Jim Gavin ".

He added: "I think he has the right values, he has a life of service to the nation, a peacekeeper with the United Nations , working in our Defence Forces, chaired pretty expertly the citizens' assembly in terms of the government mayoralty issue."

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher has previously formally declared his intention to seek backing and former taoiseach, Bertie Ahern , has refused to rule himself out of the race, despite expressing disappointment that his party's leadership had failed to support him.

Mr Martin described Mr Kelleher as a "fine parliamentarian".

But he added: "I had been engaged for a while with Jim Gavin and also, many people had come to us with other candidates and in all of those conversations, Billy's name wasn't mentioned.

"Billy himself didn't mention that he was interested," he said.

"My last contact with Billy a couple of weeks ago was that he wanted me to run and that was only about two weeks ago."

In his letter to TDs, Mr Gavin said members of the party had approached asking if he would put his name forward.

He said: "I was very honoured to have been approached.

"Since then, I have engaged in thoughtful conversations with people both in the party and in the wider community.

"These discussions have reaffirmed my belief in the unique and vital role the presidency plays in our national life."

He added: "I believe that, in these turbulent times, Ireland needs a president who can bring people together and promote and represent our shared values and interests at home and abroad."

The letter continued: "My commitment to you is that I will travel to every part of the country, working alongside you and the party's members, to promote this vision for an active presidency and to demonstrate Fianna Fail's resolute commitment to leading national debate."

In a social media post on Saturday, Fianna Fail's party whip, Paul McAuliffe , confirmed that Mr Gavin had contacted him seeking a nomination.

He said: "This morning, Jim Gavin called me to confirm he is seeking a nomination.

"I nominated Jim to be the 82nd Freeman of Dublin because of his service to his sport, to his community, and to his country.

"Therefore, I would have no hesitation in nominating him to be a candidate to become Ireland's first citizen.

"As people around the country get to know Jim, they will see how his humility, his dedication, and his own values make him the right person to represent all of us."

Fianna Fail's parliamentary party is expected to make a decision on the presidential election in the early autumn.

So far, left-wing independent Catherine Connolly is the only candidate who has secured the backing needed to get on the presidential ballot paper.

The Galway TD has the backing of Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit-Solidarity and independents.

Sinn Fein has yet to announce whether it will support Ms Connolly or run its own candidate.

Heather Humphreys and Sean Kelly are in a race to secure the Fine Gael nomination, after the withdrawal of Mairead McGuinness in mid-August "on medical advice".

A presidential election is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before the second term of President Michael D Higgins ends on November 11 .

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.