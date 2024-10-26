Israel holds back from nuclear and oil targets in airstrikes on Iran in pre-dawn airstrikes

People walk and drive past a billboard covering the facade of a building on Vali-Asr square in Tehran on October 26, 2024. Residents of Tehran awoke and went about their business as planned on October 26 after their sleep was troubled by Israeli strikes that triggered blasts that echoed across the city

Israel attacked Iran with a series of pre-dawn airstrikes on Saturday in what it said was a response to the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier in the month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites.

There was no immediate indication that oil or missile sites were hit - strikes that would have marked a much more serious escalation - and Israel offered no immediate damage assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explosions could be heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran , though the Islamic Republic insisted they caused only "limited damage" and Iranian state-run media downplayed the attacks.

Still, the strikes risk pushing the arch-enemies closer to all-out war at a time of spiralling violence across the Middle East , where militant groups backed by Iran - including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon - are already at war with Israel .

" Iran attacked Israel twice, including in locations that endangered civilians, and has paid the price for it," said Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a video statement.

"We are focused on our war objectives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon . It is Iran that continues to push for a wider regional escalation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos and video released by Israel showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , wearing a casual black jacket, and defence minister Yoav Gallant meeting with military advisors and others in a conference room at a military command and control centre in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv .

The strikes filled the air for hours until sunrise in Iran . They marked the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran , which has not faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq .

It came as part of Israel's "duty to respond" to attacks on it from " Iran and its proxies in the region," Rear Admiral Hagari said.

"The Israel Defence Forces has fulfilled its mission," Rear Admiral Hagari said. "If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The United States warned against further retaliation, indicating that the overnight strikes should end the direct exchange of fire between the Israel and Iran .

Nuclear facilities and oil installations were all seen as possible targets for Israel's response to Iran's October 1 attack, before US President Joe Biden's administration won assurances from Israel in mid-October that it would not hit such targets, which would be a more severe escalation.

Iran's military said the strikes targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, without elaborating.

Iran's state-run media acknowledged blasts that could be heard in Tehran and said some of the sounds came from air defence systems around the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But beyond a brief reference, Iranian state television for hours offered no other details.

Iran fired a wave of missiles and drones at Israel in April after two Iranian generals were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Syria on an Iranian diplomatic post.