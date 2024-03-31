It is a crime to identify victims in sex cases say police, amid speculation over Jeffrey Donaldson offence allegations

The PSNI statement referred to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's arrest, without actually naming him. He is reported to be planning to strongly contest the charges against him, which are due to come before a court next month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The PSNI issued a reminder that victims have anonymity unless they choose to be named.

Sir Jeffrey, who was arrested on Thursday, is reported to be planning to strongly contest the charges against him, which are due to come before a court next month.

A police statement on Saturday referred to the former DUP leader’s arrest, without actually naming him: “On 29th March 2024, we confirmed that a 61 year old man had been charged with non-recent sexual offences, alongside a 57 year old woman who was charged with aiding and abetting additional offences. We are aware of ongoing commentary on social media platforms and in the mainstream media reporting regarding this.

“In investigations of this kind, victims are given complete anonymity by law unless they choose to waive that themselves. The publication of any information which is likely to lead to the identification of victims is a criminal offence, and can be investigated accordingly.”

The PSNI statement continued: “The safeguarding of victims and protection of the integrity of any live investigation is at the forefront of all we do as a Police Service. With this in mind we are reminding our local communities and media that such speculation is unhelpful and may ultimately have a negative impact on a criminal justice process.

“Police would remind editors of their legal obligations including the provisions of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 and Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.”

