Donna Deeney and her grandchild Fiadh

A woman who was left with "life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car whilst accompanied by her granddaughter believes there should be a change in the law for elderly people who are driving behind the wheel.

Donna Deeney was struck by the vehicle in Main Street, Eglinton, on December 11, 2023. Her grandchild Fiadh was also hit by the car but "miraculously" avoided death after the car went over the top of her as she lay on the ground.

Valeria Greenwood, who is 88-years-old and from Woodvale Road, Eglinton, was given a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving at Londonderry Crown Court on Thursday (March 6).

She has also been banned from the roads for life.

Mrs Deeney explained: "It was just a regular Monday morning and I was explaining to Fiadh about the importance of zebra crossings and how the bus stopped for us to walk across.

"Then suddenly I felt a car bonnet hit me and I didn’t know what was going on for a split second.

“After seeing the footage back, I only just realised that I dragged Fiadh with me due to the force and she fell back onto the road.

"The driver never stopped after the initial contact and drove over the top of Fiadh, but because of her small body, she miraculously escaped any serious injuries.

"If she had been bigger then she could have been caught under the chassis and dragged down the road as the driver failed to stop for 30 metres down the road. It’s a miracle neither of us were killed.”

Mrs Deeney remarked that there hasn’t been a day in the subsequent 15 months where she hasn’t felt pain and that she has undergone multiple operations following the accident.

"I feel like I’ve lost my independence, my lifestyle and all the things I enjoyed doing...I can’t do them now,” she stated.

"I used to be a strong and independent woman but now I need help for certain things which is so frustrating.

"I spent a lot of time in the house and that’s the only place where I feel safe.

"Thankfully, Fiadh only suffered minor physical injuries but I’ve noticed that her personality is a lot more nervous and anxious.”

Drivers must renew their licence once they reach the age of 70 and every three years after that, according to current rules.

However, Mrs Deeney argues that this needs to be changed in the interests of public safety.

She said: “I’m very mindful that we survived but a different outcome could have been possible.

"The age of the driver meant she received a suspended sentence because she was too old to go to jail – that needs to be changed.

"If the woman driving the car was 61-years-old for example, she would have more than likely gone to prison.

"Young people have to learn how to drive and pass a test at 17-years-old...but I think those who are aged 70 or over should have to do it again also and if they don’t, then surrender their licence.