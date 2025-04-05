New play facilities have been opened at Grampian Avenue Playground

Belfast City Council has unveiled a fully refurbished play area at Grampian Avenue, designed to create a fun, welcoming space for children.

The newly upgraded playground includes a wide range of play equipment. Among the highlights are acoustic features for sensory play, an accessible springer with side and back support, a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, and a play tower with a slide that features transfer decks, a drag ramp and inclusive net.

The popular tyre swing has been retained and repaired, while a new toddler swing and a special needs swing seat have also been installed. A wheelchair-accessible picnic table ensures the space is inclusive for families and carers too.

An addition to the site is a communication board, designed to support non-verbal children. Using symbols, the board helps children express their feelings, make choices and interact with others, encouraging play and communication.

Chair of the People and Communities Committee, Councillor Ruth Brooks, said: “It’s fantastic to see how this space has been transformed into an area where all children can enjoy playtime together. It’s not just about new equipment, it’s about creating a city where no child is left out.

“There is a real and urgent need to enhance visibility and accessibility for children with additional needs across Belfast. The inclusion of communication boards is a meaningful step in that direction. These boards use simple symbols and images to help non-verbal children express themselves. How they feel, what they want to do and how to interact with others around them. That’s not just about play, it’s about inclusion, connection and dignity.

"Feedback from parents, carers and schools has been critical in shaping this approach. I’m delighted that this is just the beginning, with more of these boards being installed at playgrounds across the city in the coming months.

"Every child deserves to be seen, heard, and included and we’re committed to making that happen.”