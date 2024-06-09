Rose Marie, in an image from her Facebook page time stamped May 30 this year

Tributes have been paid locally to country singer Rose-Marie Kane who died suddenly last week at the age of 68.

A message announcing the news was posted on her Facebook page on Friday (June 7).

It said: “It is with heavy hearts & enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved Rose-Marie, in her beloved second home of Blackpool.

“Rest in peace, dear heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She grew up on a farm just outside Newry, studied acting in Los Angeles, and for several years lived in Las Vegas.

She has appeared on TV many times on shows including the hugely-popular Des O’Connor Show, and once said that playing the London Palladium was her biggest achievement (on one of those occasions, Princess Diana was in the audience).

Belfast-based radio and TV presenter Robin Elliot spoke of his and his wife heartbreak at losing one of his friends. He wrote on Facebook: “t is with heavy hearts and enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved @rosemarieirishsingerofficial in her beloved second home of Blackpool.

“We are so grateful for the time we got to spend in Blackpool with her recently and are so grateful for her friendship over the years. We shall miss her terribly.

“Rest in peace, dear heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NI director of LGBTQ+ magazine GNI, Daniel May, wrote on Facebook that he was “shocked and devastated” by the news.