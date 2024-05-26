Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council conferred the Freedom of the Borough to Mrs Gloria Hunniford OBE at an official ceremony held at its Civic Headquarters, The Palace Demesne, Armagh on Saturday, May 25. Ms Hunniford is pictured with Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley

Gloria Hunniford OBE said she was "deeply honoured" to be awarded Freedom of the Borough accolade by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Along with family and friends, Mrs Hunniford, the first female recipient, was awarded the prestigious honour in recognition for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting and her tireless charitable work at its Civic Headquarters, The Palace Demesne, Armagh on Saturday (May 25).

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest accolade that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council can bestow. It is awarded to individuals who have rendered eminent services to the borough or achieved distinction in their field. Other recipients include ex-Portadown manager Ronnie McFall in 2017 and former Ireland and Ulster rugby star Dr Rory Best OBE a year later.

The 84-year-old from Portadown started her career in local radio in Northern Ireland in the 1970s before moving into television and becoming a household name across the UK. Since then she has been a continuous presence in living rooms around the country, on Loose Women, This Morning, Rip Off Britain, Home Away From Home and Food: Truth Or Scare.

Gloria Hunniford OBE is pictured with the Freedom scroll after the ceremony

Her work has touched the lives of millions, and her dedication to excellence and integrity in journalism has set a high standard for the industry.

Following the tragic loss of her daughter, Caron Keating, to breast cancer in 2004, Gloria established the Caron Keating Foundation alongside her sons Paul and Michael, which has raised millions of pounds to support cancer patients and their families. These grants fund essential services like counselling, hospice care, transportation for treatment, complementary therapies, and medical equipment.

In Northern Ireland, the Foundation supports Action Cancer’s mobile breast screening service, ‘The Big Bus,’ which Gloria launched in 2006. This service has provided thousands of women with crucial early detection of breast cancer, making a profound impact and saving countless lives.

Mrs Hunniford responded to the news with gratitude, saying: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the Borough, particularly as it comes from the area where I grew up.

Gloria Hunniford is pictured with Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Chief Executive Roger Wilson

"County Armagh and Portadown, my hometown, has always held a very special place in my heart, and to be recognised in this way is incredibly humbling – it’s great to be home.

“I want to thank the council for considering me for this honour and arranging today’s very special event with family and friends. I look forward to continuing my work and supporting the causes close to my heart.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley bestowed the honour to Gloria, stating: “It is with great pride to confer the Freedom of the Borough to celebrate Gloria’s connection to our community, combined with her professional achievements and the profound impact from supporting cancer patients and their families through The Caron Keating Foundation.”

The conferment of the Freedom of the Borough was attended by elected members, distinguished guests and cancer charities along with Gloria’s family. During the ceremony, Gloria was presented with a scroll to commemorate the prestigious occasion.