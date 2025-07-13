The Campbell family from Londonderry pictured at the first practice round at this year's Open Championship

Thousands of people basked in the glorious sunshine as Royal Portrush opened its gates for the first practice round at this year’s Open Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The north coast venue is set to host one of the most famous tournaments in the game of golf this week as all of the sport’s big names descend on the province.

Practice started at 9am on Sunday and some leading names in the world of golf such as Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay all got their first glimpse of the course ahead of the tournament officially getting under way on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large crowds are expected at Royal Portrush across all seven days and the News Letter caught up with a few spectators on Sunday.

Gareth Campbell from Londonderry attended with his family and he says having an event on a global scale as big as this is massive for all the local businesses who will be looking to cash in from more custom.

"I'm here today and then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” he added.

"It's great to have this so close and it's going to be great for all the local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's so many people here today and it's just the first day of practice.

"It's always going to be windy here but I'd like to see it being a good challenge for the pros."

Ruth, who hails from Portrush, openly admitted she was at her local club to have a bit of “a nosey” as to what all the fuss is about.

She stated: "It's good for the town and everything else.

"To be honest, my friend and I are just down for a nosey.

"I'm not into golf...but Graeme McDowell is my son's uncle!

"There's so much closed off - so I don't know if that will impact local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just down today and the good weather makes everything better until I spend a fortune on merchandise!"

Avid golfer Alistair from Castlerock also kindly gave up his time for an interview and he remarked how Northern Ireland has quickly caught up with their counterparts across the pond in terms of hosting top-class sporting events.

"I'm here today and Friday...so I wanted to see the lay of the land today and get merchandise,” he quipped.

"I think it's fantastic for Northern Ireland to host an event of this magnitude. This is a great part of the world and we've got the weather for it - so it's very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to see Rory win but there's a lot of pressure on him. Also I have a soft spot for Tommy Fleetwood - so either or.

"I played Royal Portrush a few years ago and it was pretty hard!

"I was over at the Arnold Palmer Invitational a few years ago in Florida and we all know how well Americans do events...but they've caught up here and everything is better than when it was last held here in 2019."

Holywood native Edmund – who played at the same club as Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin – is hoping for a local winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confessed: "Having an event like this on our doorstep is great and then the good weather just helps.

"I just hope Rory gets up there and he's in the mix for the final round.