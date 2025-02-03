The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has confirmed that nobody is to be prosecuted over "forged signatures" allegedly being used for a Sinn Fein election candidate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update comes after complaints were made over a form for Gerard Magee, who unsuccessfully stood in the election for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in 2023.

Magee failed to be elected after receiving just 86 first preference votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allegations first came to light in April 2023 when MP Jim Shannon told the House of Commons that a proposer's name and signature were used without his knowledge.

The PPS has confirmed that there will be no prosecutions after "forged signatures" were allegedly used on nomination papers for a Sinn Féin election candidate

Mr Shannon stated that the man was the victim of "identity fraud" and that he "doesn't know Gerard Magee and did not sign his nomination papers."

He added: "The victim met the CEO of Antrim council, and has established that his identity had been stolen. He was fraudulently listed as a proposer on the nomination papers of Sinn Fein's Gerard Magee.

"Purportedly, this includes the act of forging the signature of the victim on official nomination papers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Sinn Fein denied any wrongdoing and outlined that party nominations were "submitted in full compliance with the Electoral Office rules."

After seeking advice from the council and the Electoral Office, the PSNI started an investigation.

The PPS received a file from the PSNI on April 19 last year relating to three people. The electoral candidate was not one of the people reported on the file.

It reported one person in relation to allegations that forged signatures were used on a nomination paper for a local council election held on May 18, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The file reported two other people in relation to allegations that they had falsely made a report to police in connection with the matter.

However, a spokesperson for the PPS said of all three: "It was determined that the available evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction."

They added: “All decision-making on this file was undertaken independently, impartially and in line with the Code for Prosecutors.

“All parties have been informed of the outcome of the consideration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the news that no prosecutions are to take place, Mr Shannon said: “I’m disappointed and only learned about it this morning when reading the media.

"I thought there was enough evidence to lead to a prosecution but obviously the PPS have analysed the evidence from their end and decided not to purse anything.

"I brought it up in Parliament a while back and it showed you how serious I thought the issue was and I hope lessons have been learned.

"It’s important that election papers are right and it takes away any doubts.”