Strangford MP Jim Shannon says the West must back Ukraine's proposals for peace in the ongoing war with Russia

Whilst welcoming tomorrow’s meeting between European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump over the ongoing war, DUP MP Jim Shannon fears little progress may be made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and a host of European leaders will travel to Washington DC in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian leader, whose last visit to the Oval Office ended in a tumultuous spat with Mr Trump.

The US president is said to be mulling over Russia’s demands to bring an end to the war, which include a land grab of two occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several media outlets have reported Mr Trump is planning to urge his Ukrainian counterpart to agree to the conditions as part of a peace deal to end the war.

The meeting follows the US president’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where little in the way of progress appeared to be made.

When asked if he believes the meeting will finally bring an end to the war, Mr Shannon was less than positive, saying: “Well, my hopes were that it would be a good thing...but I have to say that I don't see that at the moment.

"I mean, if it was a good thing, you would see that Vladimir Putin would be easing off on the attacks in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last night, Kyiv and other places were attacked once again in a lengthy routine of 100-plus drones and missiles.

"So my concern is that, and I say this with great respect to President Trump, I admire him for being able to achieve the meeting with Putin as a good step forward - but it really only means something if you see the actions of it.

"I'm afraid I don't see that yet.”

Downing Street insisted Sir Keir and other allies stand ready to support the next phase of talks to end the war.

But how does Mr Shannon see the dispute finally come to an end?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will President Zelensky accept what Putin wants – the two Eastern regions plus holding onto Crimea - and that will be his demarcation line for the future until the next time? President Zelensky can't accept that.

"He has to push for all the land that Russia has taken over to be given back to Ukraine. Is that realistic? It certainly would be my hope, but I'm not quite sure if that's achievable.

"There has to be some realism in the process moving forward. Trump says that there's been good discussions, they converged well, and there was positivity in what they said – but what does that mean?

"I don't see any real concessions to Ukraine and Zelensky and their long-suffering, and much vilified Ukrainian people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Putin has also said that they've taken over six miles of Ukrainian territory just last week.

"The Russians seem to be making advances, so are they going to advance to where they want to be and then call a halt? I don't know.

"Out of this conflict, the Ukrainians have shown courage, bravery and dedication against a much superior enemy who has been supported by Iran, has been supported by North Korea and has been supported by other pro-Russian states in the Eastern Bloc.