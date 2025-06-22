Jim Shannon MP: US bombing Iran's nuclear programme ensures a better chance for peace in the world
On Saturday, the US attacked three sites in Iran including the Fordo facility, which is buried deep underground.
US President Mr Trump said the key nuclear sites had been “completely and fully obliterated”.
In an address to the nation from the White House, he warned there could be further strikes if Iran retaliates: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”
When asked if the United States made the right decision by attacking Iran's nuclear threat, Mr Shannon replied: "I do think the United States were right to bomb the three nuclear sites in Iran.
"You've got to look at the situation in the world. First of all, Iran is a threat to peace - not just in the Middle East - but to the whole world.
"If they have a nuclear capacity, and it's quite clear from all the evidence that they do or nearly do, then I think we have to neutralise that threat to the whole world.
"The United States have taken the decision and Israel has been involved the whole way through.
"We've got to look at the situation in Iran. The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) needs to be decapitated and neutralised.
"They've been suppressing their people for years; religious views, suppressing religious and ethnic minorities and the views of women.
"They've killed many, many people and been instrumental in imprisoning many more.
"The whole regime of Iran does need addressing and the United States has taken the decision to take out the nuclear threat and thereby ensuring a chance of more peace in the world."
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned the attacks “will have everlasting consequences” and that Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate.
However, Mr Shannon - who is the MP for Strangford - has encouraged Iranian officials to give up its nuclear ambitions and give the country's citizens a far better quality of life.
He stated: "I think the States and Israel have been quite clear in what they want to see.
"They want the nuclear programme dismantled and neutralised, meaning Iran doesn't have that capacity.
"The world doesn't want Iran to have the capacity to have nuclear bombs or anything similar to that.
"They must not make sure that happens and if Iran has any sense whatsoever, they'll recognise that they are never going to win this.
"Therefore, it would be better for them to agree to the peace settlement and the deal that there is.
"People will say 'is it regime change?' I think the people have spoken in Iran. They want freedom, they want liberty and they want democracy. At this moment in time, it's not there.
"You can't ignore that possibility of further conflict...but it seems like the other axis of evil and that would be North Korea, China and Russia don't want to step up to support Iran at this moment in time.
"They've maybe realised that they are better off not getting involved in this conflict. Will that continue to be the case? I don't know. I think that would be the wise way of doing this and I think ultimately Iran won't win and the people will be free.
"If that means we have a new government or state or a new liberty that Iran hasn't had in years, then that can only be a good thing."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken “all necessary measures” to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.
There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes.
"I think to be fair to the UK Government and Sir Keir Starmer...I think they are recognising that there should be a de-escalation,” Mr Shannon continued.
"But let's be clear - the first priority is to destroy Iran's capability to have nuclear bombs. That must be stopped.
"I would suggest off the back of that would be a freedom for the people and elections for a neutral Iran, who could be the friend of the world and lead for peace rather than being involved in the axis of evil.
"Has the UK got a part to play in that? Yes, it has. But the UK also has to recognise that they must stand alongside the US and Israel in their campaign to stop nuclear bombs in Iran, the Middle East, or indeed, anywhere in the world."