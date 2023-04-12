Joe Biden leads applause for An Irish Goodbye star James Martin on presidential visit to Northern Ireland

The US president pointed out James Martin’s presence in the audience as he spoke at Ulster University in Belfast.

Belfast native Martin, who worked as a barista in the city, stood and bowed in acknowledgment of the applause which was led by the president.

Mr Biden said: “Today Northern Ireland is a churn of creativity, art, poetry, theatre.

US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent oscar winning short film 'An Irish Goodbye', as he visits Ulster University in Belfast, to give a keynote speech, during his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.

“Some of our favourite television shows and movies are filmed here, as you know.”

An Irish Goodbye won the best live action short film at the Academy Awards and Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, won plaudits for his role as one of its main stars.

