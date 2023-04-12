News you can trust since 1737
Joe Biden makes apparent mistaken reference to Black and Tans during speech

​US president Joe Biden appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland during a speech in Co Louth.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 12th Apr 2023, 21:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 21:25 BST

Mr Biden was speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, when he referred to the shamrock tie that he was wearing.

The US president was thanking relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney for the gift of the Irish team tie after a victory against the New Zealand rugby team at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016.

Mr Biden appeared to mix up the nickname of the New Zealand team, the All Blacks, with the Black and Tans.

Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden visits the Food House while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Photo: Julien Behal/PA WireHandout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden visits the Food House while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire
The Black and Tans is a name for additional part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

The RIC was disbanded following the partition of Ireland in 1921 and replaced by An Garda Siochana.

Pointing to a tie he said he wore with great pride, Mr Biden said: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie?

“It was given to by one of these guys right here, who’s a hell of a rugby player who beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

