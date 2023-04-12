Joe Biden makes apparent mistaken reference to Black and Tans during speech

Mr Biden was speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, when he referred to the shamrock tie that he was wearing.

The US president was thanking relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney for the gift of the Irish team tie after a victory against the New Zealand rugby team at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016.

Mr Biden appeared to mix up the nickname of the New Zealand team, the All Blacks, with the Black and Tans.

Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden visits the Food House while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

The Black and Tans is a name for additional part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

The RIC was disbanded following the partition of Ireland in 1921 and replaced by An Garda Siochana.

Pointing to a tie he said he wore with great pride, Mr Biden said: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie?