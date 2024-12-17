The Ministers of Justice and Health have met survivors of sexual abuse during a visit to Nexus headquarters in Belfast.

After meeting Nexus CEO, Joanne Barnes, Justice Minister Naomi Long and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt heard from service users who have benefited from the programmes offered by the charity.

Nexus is the current provider of the 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline, which the Departments of Justice and Health part fund. The charity provides specialised professional counselling service to adults impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships. Nexus also provides support to anyone impacted by sexual abuse from age eight upwards.

Speaking after listening to the personal accounts of the service users, Ms Long said: “I am cognisant of the trauma that victims of sexual and domestic abuse experience, so I am grateful to the service users who spoke to us today.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Justice Minister Naomi Long were greeted by Nexus CEO Joanne Barnes during a recent visit to the charity’s headquarters in Belfast

“Undoubtedly, it was not an easy thing to do but it is testament to their courage, as well as the work being done by Nexus, that they have been able to do so.

“The Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy we launched in September is an important piece of work, but we cannot be complacent if we are to realise its vision that Northern Ireland is a place where domestic and sexual abuse is not tolerated, and everyone can be safe and free from fear.

“That’s why hearing firsthand accounts from survivors is so important, as it will help us to ensure adequate support services are in place.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “To be here today and meet with survivors of sexual abuse is a crucial step in understanding their specific experiences. It is vital that we increase the opportunities for the voices of victims to be heard and to genuinely listen to their lived experience.

“In doing so we are able to learn from and incorporate their views into the work going forward to tackle sexual abuse. I want to personally thank all those who bravely shared their stories with us today, it will help provide us with the insights we need to better understand whether the services and support systems we provide are sufficient or whether they need to be tailored to better meet their needs.

“We are committed to creating a society where domestic and sexual abuse is not tolerated and where victims receive the support and care they need.”

Joanne Barnes, Nexus CEO, said: “We would like to thank the Minister for Health and Minister for Justice for visiting Nexus.

“They have had the opportunity to hear directly from people with lived experience who have received support to recover through services funded by the Department for Health, and some have navigated the Justice process with differing outcomes.