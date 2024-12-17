Two vigils have been organised in memory of paediatric nurse and mother-of-two Karen Cummings, who was murdered in Co Down last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old was found unconscious with a serious head injury in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on Saturday. She passed away at the scene.

A murder inquiry was launched by the PSNI in what they called a “brutal and senseless murder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating Ms Cummings’ death have charged two men with murder.

Karen Cummings from Banbridge

A 42-year-old man is charged with murder, firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man is charged with murder.

Both are expected to appear before Newry Court tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18).

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post shared on social media appeals for the public to attend the vigils at Marcus Square in Newry and at Solitude Park, Banbridge.

Both events are scheduled to take place at 6pm on Thursday.

The appeal says that Karen is the 25th woman murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020 and the seventh woman this year.

“A beautiful woman, a beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend and cherished work colleague,” it adds.

“She devoted her life to looking after her own children and many other children in her role as a paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please come along and stand together in support of Karen's family and friends, and in solidarity to end violence against women and girls #EndViolenceAgainstWomenandGirls.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, December 14, of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later.