Ken Jeffrey: Tributes paid to 'a real gentleman' after father of former Linfield boss David sadly passes away
Fondly known as Ken, who was in his ninetieth year, he passed away early yesterday morning.
Ken was a boyhood Linfield FC supporter and was the bandmaster of Ballykeel Conservative Flute Band in his native Holywood.
Ken, who was married to his wife Isobel, was a prominent member of the Orange and Black institutions.
In a statement on social media, Linfield FC posted the following tribute: “Our thoughts today are also extended to former captain and manager, David Jeffrey MBE, whose father Ken passed away peacefully this morning.
"David's father was extremely proud of all of his son's achievements at Windsor Park as both a manager and a player.
"Ken was a prominent personality around the club for many years and will be sorely missed by all associated with the football club.”
DUP North Down MLA Stephen Dunne labelled Ken as “a real gentleman.”
He posted on his social media: “Very sad news on the passing of Mr Ken Jeffrey, a real gentleman and a very proud and stalwart member over many years of Ballykeel Defenders LOL 417 and Ballykeel Conservative Flute Band, Holywood.”
Lisbellaw Parish Church, where Ken’s son William is the Rector, also offered their condolences to the family.
The church published on Facebook: “It is with deep regret that we record the peaceful death this morning, in his ninetieth year, of Mr Kenneth Jeffrey, father of our esteemed Rector.
“To the Rev’d William, Alison and their family, to the Rector’s mother Isobel, and to the Rector’s brothers David and Ken, his sister Sarah and their families, we extend our deepest sympathy.”
Ballykeel Defenders LOL 417 posted on Facebook: “It is with immense sadness that we inform Brethren of the passing of our highly esteemed Wor Bro Ken Jeffrey.
"Ken was a faithful member of 417 for over 55 years and, of course, also had a life-long commitment to Ballykeel Conservative Flute Band, Holywood.
"Until the last few years, Ken and Mrs Jeffrey would join us at the Orange Hall as we returned from our 12th demonstrations. Their presence and conversation always added greatly to the occasion.
"Ken will be sorely missed by all at Ballykeel, and our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Jeffrey, our esteemed Bros. David and Thomas and the entire family circle at this sad time.”
Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.