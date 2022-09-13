King Charles thanks people of Northern Ireland for condolences following death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

In reply to the message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland King Charles III, said: “On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most heartfelt thanks for your condolences.

“I am here today at a time of great personal sorrow as we mark the death of my beloved mother, after a life most faithfully dedicated to the duty to which she had been called.

“It is fitting that we should meet at Hillsborough, which my mother knew so well, and in whose beautiful rose garden she always took such pleasure.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland -13th September 2022 - Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 13th September 2022 as part of Their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions. Their Majesties arrived at George Best Belfast City Airport where they were met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle, DBE; the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, Matthew Hall before travelling to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements. Forge Integrated Primary School pupils Ella Smith and Lucas Watt presented His Majesty the King with a gift by 'Art on a Tin' with an image of the Giant's Causeway, the tin contained truffles made by The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock and the Queen Consort with a posy of flowers taken from Hillsborough Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes.

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.

“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.

“At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.

“This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.

“During the years of my mother’s reign, it has been a privilege to bear witness to such a devoted life. May it be granted to us all to fulfil the tasks before us so well. “

Jonny Henderson, a leader with the 1st Hillsborough Scout group, said the King and Queen Consort stopped to speak to them.

“We weren’t expecting them to stop but it was lovely for them to come up. King Charles was very interested in the group and he recognised the scouts and saw the boys in their uniform,” Mr Henderson said.

“He asked what groups the boys were in, he also took a keen interest in the leaders. He was impressed to see leaders included as he knows how difficult it is to get volunteers for the younger youth and bringing them up.

“For the younger age group, they know they are seeing the King from the TV and can’t believe it when they got to see him in person. For them they feel the excitement. The older scouts and cubs know the background to why we are here and how it is a privilege to meet King Charles and Queen Consort.

“One of the children, Luca, drew a picture of a corgi with a rainbow and the Queen Consort took that. The King even read his name and said “thank you, Luca”.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have held a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

It took place at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down where they are also met leaders of the five main political parties and the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The couple then received a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey.

The message was delivered in the Throne Room in a ceremony which was attended by invited guests, representing the Northern Ireland community.

Lady Mary Peters, the Northern Ireland pentathlete who won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, was among the audience.

People have started gathering outside City Hall in Belfast in a bid to catch a glimpse of the King and the Queen Consort during their visit to Northern Ireland.

The royal cavalcade will travel along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North (City Hall), Chichester Street and Victoria Street this afternoon before arriving at St Anne’s Cathedral for a memorial service for the late Queen.

The Moffett family, from Banbridge, gave the Queen Consort a drawing of the late Queen, which Camilla described as “wonderful”.

Jane Moffett was in Hillsborough with Emily Moffett, 12, and Grace Moffett and Lucy King, both 11.

“We were brought right up to the front gates of the castle and got to squeeze in and get a glimpse of the couple,” Jane Moffett said.

“A lady took the picture from Grace and gave it to the Queen Consort. It was a canvas of a drawing that Grace did of the Queen. It was two halves, the first being a younger version and then the other an older version.

“The Queen Consort said the picture was wonderful.”

Grace said she drew the picture of the Queen after her death.

“I drew it because she did lots for our country and she meant a lot to many people,” Grace added.

“It is part of my history and my teachers loves the King. We were very excited to meet them. It felt like it wasn’t real, like it is only on TV.”

Military personnel rehearsing for the King’s arrival at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast paused for a few moments to sing happy birthday to one of those taking part.

Members of the public waiting in the adjacent Writers’ Square for the monarch joined in for what became a rousing rendition.

Suzi Pickering was among those in the crowd to speak to the King and Queen Consort in Hillsborough.

Ms Pickering, from the 1st Hillsborough Brownies, attended the event with a number of other associated groups, including the Guides and the Rangers.

“It’s all very exciting. King Charles shook all of the girls’ hands and the Queen Consort as well,” she told PA news agency.

“He asked the girls if they had escaped from a very important school lesson to be here. They were all very excited. A lot of giggling and ‘yeses’ going on. The Queen Consort Camilla asked which guiding association they were from as well.

“They took a lot of interest in us, particularly Camilla as she was interested in who they were and where they were from.

“They all got to shake their hands, which is so exciting for them.

“It is a huge honour to be part of history. The last few days is all about history and something they will remember as well.