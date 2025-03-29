A request has been made for King Charles III to attend talks

The King has sent a message of condolence after the deadly earthquake in Myanmar, as he continues to work while recuperating following his short stay in hospital.

Charles, who cancelled a busy away day to Birmingham on Friday to prioritise his recovery after experiencing “temporary side effects” from his cancer treatment, sent a message addressed to “the people of Myanmar” on Saturday.

In his message posted on social media, Charles spoke of his and the Queen’s shock and sadness after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at midday local time on Friday, claiming more than 1,000 lives and injuring 2,376 people, according to the country’s military-led government.

Charles said: “My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.

“I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.

“At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods.”

The earthquake that struck Myanmar had an epicentre near Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

Charles, 76, is understood to be staying at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire after it was revealed he had been in hospital with side effects from his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that the King “required a short period of observation in hospital” earlier that day.