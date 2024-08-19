King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle

The King made friends with a Shetland pony at a ceremony marking his official arrival at Balmoral.

The mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, was part of the guard of honour welcoming Charles as takes up residence at the castle during his summer break.

Charles patted the pony as he inspected the troops.

The ceremony was held outside the gates of Balmoral Castle on Monday, with a guard of honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the command of Major Neil Cargill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals performed traditional tunes including Highland Cathedral and The Rose of Kelvingrove.