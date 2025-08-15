Kristian Nairn who has been named as a contestant in BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing 2025

After gaining fame for starring in the Game of Thrones series, Lisburn actor Kristian Nairn will be attending the ballroom after being announced as a contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones, a role that earned him a devoted international following and created one of the most iconic and emotional moments in recent TV history.

He performs as a DJ and is also known for his role as Wee John Feeney in the HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 after being confirmed as the final celebrity to part, Nairn explained that he is used to keeping secrets as people would question him about Game Of Thrones plotlines: “I will say, doesn’t mean that I’m good at it.

“Anyway, I have kept secrets for years on end about plot points, but yeah, it doesn’t mean I’m very good at it.”

“It’s such an amazing show (Strictly) and I love that.

“I love dance, I love music, I love movement, and I really saw it as a chance to get back into that, because it’s been a long time. It really has been a long time, as you will see.

“I do have a few moves and I do have rhythm, but it’s the DJ shuffle and it’s very different to what I’m going to be doing now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nairn was announced on Friday alongside former Lioness Karen Carney and TV presenter Ross King as the line-up for the upcoming series was completed.

Carney is a sports presenter and co-hosts the Long Story Short podcast with fellow former Lioness Jill Scott.

King presents on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as a Los Angeles correspondent and has also written three novels.

They will join the likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis to compete on Strictly, which returns next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other contestants confirmed for the show this year include Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, also known as Nitro, and former The Apprentice star Tom Skinner.

Skinner was announced as a contestant after the 34-year-old met US Vice-President JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with the social media personality – who befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

Also in the Strictly line-up this year is podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in the full series.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will also take to the dance floor.