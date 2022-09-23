The footage shows 35-year-old Lafferty posing with a man who then shouts “Up the Celts” to the former Rangers player and Lafferty’s reaction appears to include a derogatory sectarian term.

A statement from the Irish Football Association read: “Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

“The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC.”

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty leaves the pitch at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

His club Kilmarnock said: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.

“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.”