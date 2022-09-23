Kyle Lafferty axed by Northern Ireland after a video appears to show him use sectarian language
Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has been axed from the squad for Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece after a video has emerged on social media which appears to show him using sectarian language.
The footage shows 35-year-old Lafferty posing with a man who then shouts “Up the Celts” to the former Rangers player and Lafferty’s reaction appears to include a derogatory sectarian term.
A statement from the Irish Football Association read: “Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.
“The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC.”
Most Popular
-
1
Northern Ireland Census: Age profile of Catholic and Protestant communities ‘key to understanding shifts’
-
2
Beyond Catholics and Protestants: Here’s what 2021 census says about national identity – Britishness, Irishness... and Northern Irishness
-
3
Census Northern Ireland: Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time since partition
His club Kilmarnock said: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.
“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.”