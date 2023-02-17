La Mon bomb: 45th anniversary of IRA atrocity marked as demand for public inquiry renewed

On February 17, 1978, 12 people were burned alive and 30 more suffered terrible injuries at the hands of a Provisional IRA fire bomb as they attended a dinner at the hotel between Belfast and Comber.

To mark the anniversary of the horrific event, the group of survivors and relatives gathered at Lisburn Civic Centre and took part in a short religious service followed by the laying of floral tributes at a commemorative bench.

The event was organised by Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) which advocates and campaigns on behalf of innocent victims of terrorism.

Some of those who took part in a short religious service at Lisburn Civic Centre to remember those who were killed on the 45th anniversary of the La Mon bomb

UHRW advocacy manager, Axel Schmidt, said: “This annual commemoration is a solemn occasion when we can remember those innocent people who were murdered and those who were left with appalling, life-changing burn injuries.

“This was cold-blooded savagery that should never be forgotten. We have asked for a public inquiry into what happened and have been met with rejection and delays at every turn.

“We find this inexplicable as do the victims and survivors of La Mon, and their wider family circles.”

He added: “Today, we renew our demand for a public inquiry to get answers to important questions around those involved and alleged collusion. The people we represent deserve nothing less.

“We have people who continue to live with horrific injuries. For them, there should be full disclosure of information held by the police, and even if there is only the slenderest of prospects to secure convictions, then that should be pursued to conclusion.”