Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died, the family has announced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point, going on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day.

“We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

United released a statement which read: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.