Large crowds gather in Scarva as County Down village hosts Royal Black Institution parade and Sham Fight

Thousands of people have landed in Scarva for this year's Sham Fight and Royal Black Institution parade.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.

Despite the unpredictable weather, the County Down village has seen 4,000 Royal Black Institution members step out in force, accompanied by 70 bands this afternoon.

The Sham Fight saw a mock battle between former monarchs William and James, with John Adair and Colin Cairns expertly taking on those roles for the audience to enjoy.

Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland as the mock battle between rival monarchs William and James took place this afternoon (July 13)Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland as the mock battle between rival monarchs William and James took place this afternoon (July 13)
They were joined by performers in period costume portraying troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

A religious service was then conducted including an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

Stay tuned to our coverage throughout the day as we bring you all the latest reports, pictures and videos from today's proceedings.

Speaking before the event, Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, outlined the 'unique spectacle' of proceedings in Scarva.

He said: “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar. It is a wonderful family occasion.

"As a Christian-based organisation, the service of public worship is extremely important to our members. The parade to the field, with preceptories carrying their colourful banners portraying biblical scenes, is a unique spectacle of music and pageantry.”

