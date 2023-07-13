The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.

Despite the unpredictable weather, the County Down village has seen 4,000 Royal Black Institution members step out in force, accompanied by 70 bands this afternoon.

The Sham Fight saw a mock battle between former monarchs William and James, with John Adair and Colin Cairns expertly taking on those roles for the audience to enjoy.

Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland as the mock battle between rival monarchs William and James took place this afternoon (July 13)

They were joined by performers in period costume portraying troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

A religious service was then conducted including an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

Speaking before the event, Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, outlined the 'unique spectacle' of proceedings in Scarva.

He said: “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar. It is a wonderful family occasion.