LATEST: 26-year-old man arrested as police 'increasingly concerned' over disappearance of 21-year-old Ballymena woman
Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell. We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday, June 2 into the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena Town Centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.
“Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
“A 26 year old man has been arrested in Lurgan this afternoon and is currently helping police with enquiries.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.