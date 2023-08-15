People attended a service to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing that devastated Omagh in 1998, at the Memorial Gardens in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Sunday

29 people and two unborn children lost their lives after a car bomb detonated in the town on August 15, 1998, with more than 200 people injured in the blast.

Mr Heaton-Harris added that the Government has "the deepest sympathy" for everyone affected and that it "caused untold damage" just days after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Twenty five years ago today, news of the bombing of Omagh reverberated around the world.

"The horrific terrorist atrocity of 15 August 1998, committed by the Real IRA, caused untold damage to the families of the 29 people and two unborn children who were tragically killed, and the 220 people who were injured. To this day, it remains the largest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland.

"The Government has the deepest sympathy for all of those affected. Taking place only months after the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the bombing occurred at a time when the people of Northern Ireland were looking to a future without the violence that had sadly dominated the previous three decades.

"The Omagh atrocity, just like other acts of terrorism before or since, had absolutely no justification, and never will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite no-one ever being convicted for the attack, the Real IRA claimed responsibility.

Earlier this year, Mr Heaton-Harris announced that an independent statutory inquiry will be launched to look at the preventability of the blast which devastated the Co Tyrone town.

It came after a High Court judge in Belfast recommended in 2021 that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.

Senior Scottish judge Lord Turnbull has been appointed chairman of the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In February, I announced the government would establish an independent statutory inquiry into the preventability of the Omagh bombing. While responsibility for this appalling crime lies with the murderers and those that assisted them, it is important that all lessons are learned and that confidence in this is given to the families of those affected, and to wider society," Mr Heaton-Harris added.

"Last year, I visited the site of the bombing with relatives of the deceased - a very sobering experience - and crossed the road to visit the Memorial Garden of Light which commemorates all those who lost their lives.

"Today, like they were then, my thoughts are with the families and all those impacted by the Omagh bombing a quarter of a century ago.

A memorial service, attended by British and Irish Government ministers, took place in the town on Sunday (August 13).

Later today (Tuesday), the Families Moving On victims’ support group has organised a private service to be held in the town’s library.