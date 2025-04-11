Limavady teacher Janice Mullan is the new President of teaching union

A Limavady teacher has spoken of her "huge honour" after being voted as President of Northern Ireland’s only locally-based teaching union.

Janice Mullan, who is 58 years-old, took up office at the recent annual meeting of the Ulster Teachers’ Union annual conference at the Roe Valley Resort and will be figurehead for its 6,000-plus members during her year in office.

Married to local dairy farmer Wesley, the mum of three grown-up children - Barbara (29), David (27) and Joanna (24) – has spent most of her career in the EOTAS (Education Other Than At School) sector in the North West working with some of the area’s most vulnerable young people.

“This is a huge honour and I’m excited for the year ahead at what is a pivotal time for education both locally and across Northern Ireland,” said Janice, who’s originally from Dungiven.

“On graduating I had considered teaching but then as now there was a lot of negative publicity about various aspects, not least the teachers’ terms and conditions we’re still fighting for today ironically. As a result of all that I went into accountancy."

However, after initially enjoying her time in accountancy Janice realised she wasn’t passionate about her work so returned to education and completed her PGCE in English and drama at Ulster University with a Master’s a few years later.

Like many teaching graduates she initially took on a number of subbing posts and has since joined the EDIT programme – Education and Intensive Therapy for Teenagers Janice as head of literacy in Limavady.

On her role, she explained: “Most of the young people we work with come to us as a result of more emotional difficulties so referrals are all via CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services).

“Mainstream school settings haven’t worked for these young people yet given the time and space they need we see real potential and educational achievement with many.

“However, the demand is growing and the resources just aren’t there to meet them.

“We need a joined up approach between education, health and social services. Schools alone shouldn’t be expected to solve society’s challenges.

“Nor should teachers have to shoulder the fall-out when those needs aren’t met.

“These marginalised and vulnerable young people are at a significantly higher risk of suicide so it’s hugely emotionally draining.