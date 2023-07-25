The Polish club were banned by Uefa for having away fans at three fixtures for crowd disturbances and acts of damage following a fixture in Denmark against Brondby last year.

Pogon Szczecin were required by Uefa to contact Brøndby IF within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters, including broken seats, fences, netting and kiosk equipment.

Linfield meet their Polish counterparts in the first leg at Windsor Park on Thursday before travelling a week later to Szczecin, where away fans are permitted.

A number of Pogon Szczecin supporters have bought tickets for Thursday night's clash at Windsor Park despite a ban put in place by UEFA

Tickets for the game can be purchased online and this avenue has allowed Pogon Szczecin fans to buy their own before making their way to the ground.

However, after receiving information that Szczecin fans have bought tickets for Thursday night’s game, Linfield have announced that they will be "arranging to cancel the tickets" and "issue appropriate refunds".

A statement on the club website reads: "It has become clear that a number of away fans have bought tickets for the home sections of Windsor Park and in order to abide by the UEFA ruling that there are to be no match tickets for this game sold to away fans, Linfield FC is arranging to cancel the tickets bought by away fans and issue appropriate refunds.

"The cancelled match tickets will not be operational at the turnstiles and away fans should therefore not seek to gain access to this game, as away fans in possession of cancelled or other match tickets will be denied access to the stadium, to comply with the UEFA ruling covering this fixture."

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern stated that the two clubs are “working together” ahead of the first leg on Thursday night.

He said: “It is a very detailed operation for Thursday night and the police are involved as we are complying with UEFA’s advice that no away fans can attend.

"Both clubs are working together on this and are following the same directive put in place by UEFA”.

