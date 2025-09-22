Sean Lavery

Organ Donation Week celebrates the incredible gift of giving, and Lisburn man Sean Lavery has embodied this spirit in an extraordinary way by donating a kidney to someone he had never met.

Sean’s organ donation journey began on 19 July 2023, when he generously donated one of his kidneys to a recipient in England.

Speaking about what inspired him, Sean said: “I was giving blood in the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service headquarters when I came across a leaflet about kidney donation. I did not think much of it at the time, but later I saw something on TV about a lady in England who was on dialysis and they mentioned living donors. I did not even realise that was possible.

"So I enquired about it and decided it was something I would like to do. I underwent a range of tests and appointments with a Psychologist to determine if I was a suitable candidate.

“Because I was already giving blood, I thought if I can help someone, I would. I am fit and healthy and I do not need two kidneys. It was an easy decision for me to make.

“It is such a helpful thing to do and the process is really straightforward. I was admitted to hospital on the Tuesday night and was home by the Friday, I couldn’t believe it!”

Just two years after his surgery, Sean who is a keen athlete, has gone on to represent Northern Ireland in the World Transplant Games, winning an impressive two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

In recognition of his sporting success, he was also awarded the Janet Coleman Spirit of the Games Award, presented each year in memory of the former Vice-Chair of Transplant Sport NI.

Sean commented: “I did not realise how important being active is for people who have received or donated an organ. When I heard about the Transplant Games, I wanted to get involved, as I really enjoy sport.

“When you see fellow competitors at the swimming pool, some with scars from heart or lung operations, that is when it hits home. These people have a second chance at life, and the Games really help put everything into perspective.