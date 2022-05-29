Live grenade from the 1914-18 Great War is found by boy on a beach in Co Down

on Co Down beach.
The device was made safe by bomb disposal experts.
The incident was revealed by the PSNI’s Ards and North Down Facebook web page.
In it, police said: “A young boy was out on the beach at Cultra when he came across what he thought was a grenade. Police were contacted, he remained and was able to tell us where it was.
“We contacted Army Technical Officers (ATO) who attended and confirmed it was an unexploded World War 1 ‘Mills Bomb’ hand grenade. We accompanied ATO to Crawfordsburn Country Park where a controlled explosion was carried out.
“This was a live grenade that was capable of exploding. A big thank you to the young lad who found the grenade and alerted police and thanks to all involved.”