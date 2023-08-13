News you can trust since 1737
Lives may be at risk due to Northern Ireland police error, says former NI secretary Shaun Woodward

The lives of plain clothes police officers could be at risk following a massive data breach, according to former Northern Ireland Secretary Shaun Woodward.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

Asked if lives were at risk due to the leak, he told GB News: “There could be and the short answer is we don't really know.

“Following a request for Freedom of Information, a terrible error was made in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, adding to the request what's called source data, which meant that actually the surnames initials and the departments in which 10,000 police officers in Northern Ireland suddenly found online their details had been posted.

“Now, in Northern Ireland, a lot of policemen go to work every day not dressed in a uniform so men and women leave home in plain clothes, their neighbours don't know what they go to do. They've had to keep their work secret in order to protect themselves and their families.“

2008: Shaun Woodward2008: Shaun Woodward
In a discussion with Camilla Tominey, asked if the chief constable should resign, he said: “The point about resignation is does it actually do anything?

“Right now we need somebody to find out what's going on and I'm not sure it would actually help if because of a mistake the Chief Constable leaves his job, leaving nobody at the top of the tree to try and sort out what is actually happening and to protect the officers concerned.

“That's the right decision for now, but maybe the secretary of state might make a statement on this, because this is one of those areas where because of power sharing not working properly in Northern Ireland there undoubtedly is a vacuum that needs to be filled.”

Asked if they should bring a class action legal bid for compensation, he said: “What I support at the moment is actually knowing how much in danger these police officers are. Let's be frank about this, if it's no good getting money if somebody subsequently loses their life because their identity has been compromised.

“I’m sure there are lawyers out there ambulance chasing, as it's called, right now trying to put this class action together.”

