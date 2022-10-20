Sir Jeffrey was speaking to the News Letter after Liz Truss' resignation as Prime Minister on Thursday afternoon, as he wished her "well for the future" following a tumultuous and short period in the UK's highest office for the outgoing Conservative Party leader.

The Lagan Valley MP also remains confident, he said, that the new government will remain committed to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - a piece of legislation designed to give the UK unilateral powers to address concerns around the post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed by Boris Johnson's administration.

Some members of the DUP had spoken positively of Liz Truss' candidacy during the Conservative leadership contest due to her outspoken stance on negotiations with the EU. But her departure has not diminished Sir Jeffrey's confidence in the future of the Bill.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

"The [outgoing] Prime Minister secured cabinet support for the Protocol Bill and in the House of Commons all the Conservative MPs supported the Bill, so I believe the government remains committed to that piece of legislation," he said. "But whether it is through the legislation or through negotiation, we are clear what needs to happen - and that is that the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that respect and restore Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom, and that enable the political institutions to be fully restored."

On his immediate reaction to Liz Truss' resignation, he said: "After the events of yesterday evening, which I witnessed in the House of Commons, in a way I'm not surprised. And clearly the Prime MInister has been under enormous pressure since her mini budget. We wish her well for the future. I enjoyed working with her during her short time in office, and I look forward to working with whoever her successor is."

Asked whether he is backing calls from the Labour Party, and others, for a General Election, Sir Jeffrey said: "That is a matter for the government themselves. The Conservatives still have an overall majority in the House of Commons and, in the end, only they can deliver a General Election if that is what they want. For our part, if there is a General Election called we will be ready.”

And on the impact of the political turmoil at Westminster on UK-EU negotiations surrounding the Protocol, the Lagan Valley MP said: "In the short term there is no doubt that the instability has a negative impact on the current negotiating process. The sooner a new Prime Minister is put in place, and the sooner stability is restored, the sooner we will get towards the solution that we all need for Northern Ireland which is to ensure that we get the Protocol arrangements replaced with new arrangements which respect Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom."

