Local businesses in Portrush are open but traffic delays are expected, say PSNI
In a statement, the PSNI have said that the A2 road from Causeway Street roundabout towards Whiterocks will be closed during the event. This closure is in place from 6am – 10pm.
However, this road closure may be stood down earlier once the volume of visitors exiting the venue has dropped to a sufficiently safe level to reopen the road, and updates will be provided if this is possible.
Officers say the enhanced police presence and traffic management measures are designed to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, residents, and staff working in the area.
Over the week, they say that they will be working closely with event organisers, the local council, and traffic authorities to minimise disruption where possible.
Members of the public are urged to follow clear signage, along with the guidance of officers and event stewards who are in place to help direct both pedestrians and vehicles to where they need to go, but please be mindful of road closures.
Furthermore, people are advised that they do not require a pass to access Portrush town centre but delays are expected due to the volume of people in the area. Please plan your journey in advance and give yourself extra time.
