Michael Downey, who died suddenly on New Year's Day. (Photo: Death Notices Craigavon - Lurgan Facebook page)

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two from Lurgan who has died suddenly.

Michael Downey died on Wednesday (January 1), with a death notice reading that he was the "beloved husband of Aine", "loving daddy of Pippa and Teddy" and "much loved son of Barry and Ann Downey."

His funeral will take place on Saturday at 2.15pm from his home to St Peter’s Church for 3.00pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

A keen footballer, Michael's former club Lurgan Celtic paid tribute to "a great person".

A spokesperson said on the club's Facebook account: "Michael signed for the club from Linfield and went on to captain the club for a number of seasons and lifted the Radcliffe Cup alongside Raymey Fitz, after doing his cruciate a few weeks before the final.

"Michael was a great footballer, but more importantly a great person that served our club immaculately over the years whilst achieving so much for/with us.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many teammates he played alongside during his career, members of both the club and community, as well as club supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times."

AFC Craigavon also posted the following testimonial: "It is with profound sadness that we share with you the passing of Michael Downey.

"Michael was at the club last year as assistant coach to his good friend Dermy. Micky turned up week in week out with a smile on his face and had a fantastic relationship with everyone at the club from players to committee members.