A recommendation to consolidate all hospital births in the Northern Trust area at the Antrim Hospital site was approved by the DoH, however, antenatal and postnatal clinics will be retained and enhanced on the Causeway site.

No more births will take place at Causeway Hospital after July 17.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley described the decision as ‘a total disgrace’ and believes the Northern Trust needs to be 'open and honest' about the future of Causeway Hospital.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley

“I am fearful for the lives of mothers and unborn babies,” said Bradley.

“It is totally unjustifiable to expect women, who will be anxious and worried about what is ahead of them, to travel past the front doors of Causeway Hospital, a journey that could be over an hour, to have their babies in Antrim.

“A DUP delegation met with the Northern Trust at the start of the year to highlight the need for a Maternity Unit to remain at Causeway.

“In my view the meeting was only held to pacify us, they clearly did not take any of the points we made on board.

"Today’s announcement tells me that the public consultation was manufactured.

“The decision to close the Maternity Unit was already made and it really didn’t matter that the majority of responses were against the closure of the Maternity Unit.

“I am aware that Causeway staff were told last year that the Unit would be closing, so what was the point in trying to fool us into thinking our opinions mattered?

“The Northern Trust need to be open and honest and tell us what they have planned for the Causeway Hospital. It is very clear to me that they are slowly running the hospital down, removing departments, so that it is not cost affective to keep it open.

“The Northern Trust Management needs restructured. I think it is time for a total review of our health trusts in Northern Ireland, we need to get away from centralising everything to Belfast.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden stated that whilst the maternity service was a ‘serious loss’ to Causeway Hospital, the health and safety of mothers and babies was the main priority.

She said: “It is deeply regrettable that this step has had to be made, but the staffing situation at Causeway Hospital has increasingly posed a threat to the safety of women and babies.

“The unit recently advertised for a vacant consultants role and they did not receive a single application. Similar issues exist for other positions, so at some point, and despite the tireless and professional work of existing staff at the hospital, the well-being of mother and child has to come before the proximity of a service.

“My own recent experience of maternity services in Antrim was incredible – I can’t praise the staff highly enough. I know, however, that many women will be concerned about this step and they need every reassurance they will get all the help, support and resources they need to have as easy a birth as possible.

“The Northern Trust have committed to improved ante- and post-natal care at Causeway Hospital. The new continuity of midwife care scheme also ensures they will have the same midwife with them throughout their entire maternity journey at Antrim.