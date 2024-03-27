Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The under-secretary of state for Northern Ireland said he was struck by the resilience of the community.

In November, businesses and homeowners in Downpatrick, Newry and Portadown were severely affected by floods caused by Storm Ciaran.

In response, the UK Government reallocated £15 million of existing Northern Ireland funding for support packages.

Lord Caine pictured with Mal McGrady and Baroness Margaret Ritchie on a walk around Downpatrick to see flood recovery efforts

The initial package included rates relief for flooded business premises until March 31 2024 and one-off grant payments of £7,500 for eligible businesses.

Additionally, the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) announced support of up to £100,000 per business to help with the replacement of damaged or destroyed equipment, refitting of flooded property and repair of damage to buildings.

On Wednesday, Lord Caine returned to Downpatrick to meet some of those affected by Storm Ciaran and heard how they are recovering.

He said: "When I visited Downpatrick in November last year, I was struck by the heart-breaking stories that I heard, but also impressed by the resilience of the community and their united resolve to rebuild local businesses and facilities.

"I was very pleased to return to Downpatrick to see how the local community is recovering from the flooding.

"In particular, I am glad to see that the rates relief and £15 million funding made available by the UK Government, in the absence of the NI Executive last year, is being put to use for the betterment of those affected.

"In January, I also met my parliamentary colleague and Asda chairman Lord Rose to discuss the future commitment of the company to Downpatrick, and was pleased to be able to visit the temporary store today.

"I also welcome the NI Civil Service's enhanced flood support scheme that made up to £10 million available to assist small and medium-sized businesses.

"I know the Department of Economy has worked closely with local councils to deliver this support and I am grateful for their efforts.