Lorry driver who lost unfair dismissal case over livestreaming of Michaela McAreavey song considering options for appeal

Andrew McDade from Portadown was sacked from his job with the Norman Emerson Group in the aftermath of the video going live on May 28, 2022.

This video showed a group of individuals inside Dundonald Orange Hall singing a song which mocked the daughter of GAA boss Mickey Harte who was murdered in Mauritius in 2011.

Having been sacked Mr McDade lost his appeal for unfair dismissal on Monday.

Andrew McDade after leaving at Killymeal House in the Belfast Gasworks, Belfast, where he was challenging his dismissal from the Norman Emerson Group Limited over a video clip he filmed on Facebook Live of people singing offensive lyrics around the murder of Co Tyrone school teacher Micheala McAreavey. Picture date: Tuesday May 16, 2023.

His lawyer Jamie Bryson said: ​“Mr McDade is disappointed by the judgment which appears to have been swept up on the tide of legitimate public revulsion and is questionable on the application of the law.

“There are significant concerns at too much of the inflammatory and irresponsible commentary in the ruling, particularly around indiscriminately comparing people to Nazis.

"Whilst this may make for a good headline, it is wholly inappropriate for inclusion in a dispassionate judicial judgment.

“There is also concerns around language around people being ‘deaf and blind’ which appears to make light of recognised disabilities.

“There has been a Rule 66 application on these issues and Mr McDade will consider his options in relation to an appeal to Court of Appeal.