Ahead of its planned launch in Spring 2025, Fly Atlantic’s founder Andrew Pyne explained that his company is trying to secure an agreement which would allow preclearance of US customs and immigration to take place at Belfast International Airport rather than destination airports in the US.

He estimates that the project, which intends to link 20 cities in Europe and the rest of the UK with 15 cities in America, would produce over 20,000 jobs in Northern Ireland within the next five years.

In his letter to Rishi Sunak in June, Mr Pyne wrote: “This [preclearance] would provide a level playing field with airports in the Republic of Ireland (Dublin and Shannon) which already offer this facility.

Fly Atlantic plans to launch in Spring 2025

“We have been in touch on this issue of preclearance with the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph Kennedy III, to assist us but we believe that to move this forward will require your personal intervention with President Biden to overcome bureaucratic hurdles and add substance to the commitments he outlined during his recent visit to Belfast.

“We believe substantial US investment in Northern Ireland's own airline could be a major achievement to highlight at the investor conference (Northern Ireland Investment Summit) in Belfast (on September 12 and 13), which we very much hope to attend and present at.

“Early agreement on pre-clearance with the president would help engage investors and facilitate our 2025 launch and commercial success.”

Mr Pyne said the project will be of “immense economic benefit” to Northern Ireland, and would also “strengthen the Union” by promoting Belfast as a hub in its own right and reducing dependence on airports in the Republic of Ireland for connectivity.

A reply to Mr Pyne’s letter came from NIO minister Steve Baker, who said: “Your letter to the Prime Minister mentions that successfully securing this investment hinges upon agreements in principle for US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facilities being in place at Belfast International Airport. We believe it is too early to seek political intervention and that in any event it would not be appropriate to ask the Prime Minister to seek to short-circuit the rules as they are established.”

He added: “As I am sure you are aware, CBP preclearance comes at a significant cost and Ireland is currently the only location in Europe where US preclearance facilities are available at Shannon Airport since August 2009 and Dublin since January 2011.

“As you may also be aware, a CBP condition is that to be eligible for preclearance, airports must host regular US air carrier operations at the time of application. A seasonal service is not enough to satisfy this condition.”

In terms of the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September, Mr Baker extended an invitation for Mr Pyne to attend which will allow him to meet with foreign investors, UK Government ministers and key Northern Ireland stakeholders and businesses. He said that the programme for the event has already been finalised so it would not be possible for Fly Atlantic to make a presentation.

Mr Pyne wrote back to say he was disappointed at “the tenor of” the reply, but thank Mr Baker for the invitation to the investment summit which he would attend.

He added: “On the pre clearance issue, we fully understand the bureaucratic hurdles that have to be overcome but there is a basic issue of equity to be considered: there are three major international airports on the island of Ireland; two of those airports have pre clearance, one doesn't – and this is largely a result of broader political considerations not economics or aviation policy.

"Hence, levelling the playing field and allowing Northern Ireland to compete fairly with the Republic in aviation terms is likely to require its own political intervention.”

