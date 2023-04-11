News you can trust since 1737
Major security operation underway in Belfast ahead of visit by US President Joe Biden

Dozens of police officers and secret service vehicles descended on Belfast on Tuesday morning in a major security operation ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Bedford Street was closed to traffic, along with several side streets surrounding the Grand Central Hotel. The street remained open to pedestrians as dozens of police and a number of armoured vehicles filled the area. There were also several police vehicles surrounding Ulster University. Mr Biden was due to visit the university's new building on Wednesday before heading to the Republic of Ireland.

Anne Tennyson, from Belfast, welcomed the visit, despite the extensive security measures. "I think it's great, it's great to see him coming here," she said. "It's fantastic. Belfast has cleaned itself up and prepared for it and it's looking great."

Ms Tennyson added that it is sad that President Biden is visiting while the Stormont Executive is not functioning. "He's obviously a diplomat so I would like that he would use his diplomatic influence to get them coming together for the betterment of Northern Ireland," she said.

Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.
Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.
Igor Toth, who is the manager of Harlem Cafe in Bedford Street, said of President Biden's visit: "He's coming and the roads are closed and we are quite busy in the restaurant. "We were expecting maybe less customers but we are probably the safest street in Belfast now."

Dorothy Wardlaw, who was visiting Belfast from Scotland, said the increased police presence in the city is scary. "I think it's ridiculous, I really think it's just a waste of money, terrible," she said. She added: "Just a bit scary, it does scare you."

