Male and female police officers slightly injured when car collides with their police vehicle in Ballymena

The PSNI said the two officers were injured when a car, driven by a member of the public, collided with the police vehicle

The officers were responding to a report of a man driving under the influence of alcohol at about 10.20pm on Friday in the Crankill Road area when the incident happened.

The PSNI said two officers, a man and woman, were injured when their patrol car was involved in a collision with another car. The incident is being treated as an accident.

“A car, driven by a member of the public, collided with the police vehicle, resulting in two officers needing medical attention,” the PSNI said.

“The officers were taken to hospital, with one officer receiving cuts to her eye and another receiving injuries to his foot, arm, back and neck.

“Thankfully, the injuries are not believed to be serious at this time. The driver of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.”

The PSNI said a 38-year-old man was later arrested in relation to the original report of driving under the influence.

He was detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance. He was released on bail on Saturday pending further police inquiries.