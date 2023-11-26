The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast this morning (November 26).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast this morning (November 26)

“The road which was closed for a time to allow for police enquiries, has since reopened to all traffic.