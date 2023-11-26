All Sections
Man aged in his 20s passes away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast this morning (November 26).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 26th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries.

“The road which was closed for a time to allow for police enquiries, has since reopened to all traffic.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Annadale Embankment area before 4am and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 349 26/11/23.”

