Man aged in his 40s is shot in the leg in Bangor

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked in the Kilcooley estate in Bangor at about 10.20pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said they received a report that the man was grabbed by two unknown people, thrown to the ground and shot in the leg.

“A member of the public came across the injured male shortly after, in the area of Drumhirk Drive,” he said.

“The victim, aged in his 40s, was transported to hospital by a member of the public, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed or heard any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2301 of 24/09/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

