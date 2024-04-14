The boarded-up house in Kilburn Street after Saturday's arson attack Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Detectives have appealed for information and witnesses following an incident in the south of the city.

A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Alexander (no first name given) said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.20pm on Saturday evening, 13th April that the door of a house in the Kilburn Street area had been set alight.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. However, the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival. Thankfully, a man and two dogs who were inside the property at the time of the fire, were uninjured.

“Scorch damage was caused to the front door area of the property, including its letterbox.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.”

The statement continued: “I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1958 13/04/24.

