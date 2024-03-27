Man and woman released after questioning over 1992 loyalist killing of Peter McCormack in Kilcoo
Former school teacher Peter McCormack, 42, was killed and three others were injured in the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19 1992.
On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the attack had made two arrests.
A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.
A police spokesperson said they were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.
The arrests came after police issued a fresh appeal for information last November about the attack, which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.
They have since been released and the investigation continues.
