Man and woman released after questioning over 1992 loyalist killing of Peter McCormack in Kilcoo

A man and a woman who were arrested over a loyalist gun attack in Co Down 30 years ago have been released following questioning.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 27th Mar 2024, 19:03 GMT
Two UVF gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down, at about 9pm on November 19, 1992 and opened fire on customers inside, killing 42-year-old Catholic man, Peter McCormackTwo UVF gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down, at about 9pm on November 19, 1992 and opened fire on customers inside, killing 42-year-old Catholic man, Peter McCormack
Former school teacher Peter McCormack, 42, was killed and three others were injured in the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19 1992.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the attack had made two arrests.

A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

A police spokesperson said they were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests came after police issued a fresh appeal for information last November about the attack, which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.

They have since been released and the investigation continues.

