Two UVF gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down, at about 9pm on November 19, 1992 and opened fire on customers inside, killing 42-year-old Catholic man, Peter McCormack

Former school teacher Peter McCormack, 42, was killed and three others were injured in the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19 1992.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the attack had made two arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

A police spokesperson said they were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests came after police issued a fresh appeal for information last November about the attack, which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.