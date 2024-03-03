Stephen Kennedy

Standing handcuffed in the dock of Belfast Magistrates’ Court, 42-year-old Stephen Kennedy confirmed that he understood the two charges against him while a PSNI detective constable told the court she believed she could connect the alleged would-be killer to the offence.

Kennedy, from Montrose Street in the east of the city, was charged with attempted murder of the female victim on February 29, and possessing a weapon, namely a hatchet, on the same date.

Both offences are alleged to be aggravated by reason of domestic abuse but the prosecuting lawyer outlined how that factor is being challenged by the defence and will be submitting written representations to the the PPS and PSNI.

Andrew Kinney, solicitor for Kennedy confirmed “that is exactly the position”, in that according to the defendant “there was no personal connection between him and the person who has the injuries”.

“I was going to say the complainant but there’s actually no formal statement of complaint,” the solicitor revealed.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court but it is understood the charge arises after a woman was found with serious injuries to her head and neck on Thursday evening following reports that she was injured at Kennedy’s home.

Mr Kinney confirmed there was no application for bail being lodged but he suggested that Kennedy could be remanded to the end of the week while “we reassess the issue with regard to bail”.